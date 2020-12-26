Subscribe

The Last Word: This week’s top picks

December 26, 2020, 12:04AM

“If you get a little sick after this, it’s just a side effect. If you get really sick, it’s the placebo.”

SHAYNA BILLINGS, Santa Rosa

“A shot so nice, you’re going to get it twice!”

MARK BOWMAN, Santa Rosa

“Relax. This won’t hurt as bad as 2020 did.”

SHERYL NADEAU, Petaluma

“Now, be a big boy and try not to scream.”

JACK BAUMAN, Windsor

“Relax, the president said hydroxychloroquine works just fine. Better than bleach!”

KEVIN FEENAN, Windsor

“It’s just the shot in the arm America needs.”

JANET DOTY, Santa Rosa

