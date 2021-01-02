Subscribe

The Last Word: This week’s top picks

January 2, 2021, 12:04AM

“Honey, where’d you put the Moderna vaccine?”

PETE BLAKE, Sebastopol

“Honey, can you explain the doggie bag from the French Laundry?”

LEO LANE, Petaluma

“Moderna or margarita? Which one do I really want right now?”

DAN QUIRK, Healdsburg

“I sure hope that public safety power shutdown didn’t ruin my vaccine.”

CLAYTON SMITH , Sonoma

“Outta work, no food left, goodbye 2020, good riddance.”

JON YATABE, Bodega Bay

“I found the Elf on the Shelf! Looks like he is drinking again.”

JEFF SMITH, Petaluma

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine