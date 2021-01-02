The Last Word: This week’s top picks

“Honey, where’d you put the Moderna vaccine?”

PETE BLAKE, Sebastopol

“Honey, can you explain the doggie bag from the French Laundry?”

LEO LANE, Petaluma

“Moderna or margarita? Which one do I really want right now?”

DAN QUIRK, Healdsburg

“I sure hope that public safety power shutdown didn’t ruin my vaccine.”

CLAYTON SMITH , Sonoma

“Outta work, no food left, goodbye 2020, good riddance.”

JON YATABE, Bodega Bay

“I found the Elf on the Shelf! Looks like he is drinking again.”

JEFF SMITH, Petaluma