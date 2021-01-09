Subscribe

The Last Word: This week’s top picks

January 9, 2021, 12:04AM

“Hey, who dumped my MAGA hat? I was saving that for 2024.”

BOB GREEN, Petaluma

“Who throws out holiday fruit cake before February?”

JIM LANCE, Healdsburg

“Oh, that's where I put 2020.”

GAIL SCHWARZ, Santa Rosa

“What? An empty box of Girl Scout cookies? Where were these the past 10 months?”

SHERYL NADEAU, Petaluma

“Here they are. All 11,780 of ’em!”

JACK RANNELLS, Calistoga

“I see you didn’t like my wife’s chocolate cake.”

MICHAEL LOMAZOW, Riverside

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine