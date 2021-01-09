The Last Word: This week’s top picks

“Hey, who dumped my MAGA hat? I was saving that for 2024.”

BOB GREEN, Petaluma

“Who throws out holiday fruit cake before February?”

JIM LANCE, Healdsburg

“Oh, that's where I put 2020.”

GAIL SCHWARZ, Santa Rosa

“What? An empty box of Girl Scout cookies? Where were these the past 10 months?”

SHERYL NADEAU, Petaluma

“Here they are. All 11,780 of ’em!”

JACK RANNELLS, Calistoga

“I see you didn’t like my wife’s chocolate cake.”

MICHAEL LOMAZOW, Riverside