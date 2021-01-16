The Last Word: This week’s top picks

“Wait! I’m home-schooling my kids. Do you remember how to divide fractions?”

PAMELA ILLIAN, Petaluma

“Come in for coffee. I’ve been vaccinated!”

MAURICE FLIESS, Reston, Virginia

“Thank you for your service.”

GARY LOUX, Rohnert Park

“Do you have to run off? We could use some outside human contact.”

JACK BAUMAN, Windsor

“Hey, we need another player for poker.”

KEVIN FEENAN, Windsor

“I should be seeing you tomorrow, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. I’m still working on next week’s orders.”

BOB CHARBONNIER, Santa Rosa