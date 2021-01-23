Subscribe

The Last Word: This week’s top picks

January 23, 2021, 12:04AM

“Wait. Beekeepers can fly, but you'll have to check your hive with baggage.”

JIM LANCE, Healdsburg

“Nice try, but the FBI has a photo of you in the Capitol without a mask.”

PAMELA ILLIAN, Petaluma

“This flight only goes to New York, not to the moon.”

JUDITH VAN ARDEN, Rohnert Park

“We’re glad you appreciate our service, sir, but we can’t accept hugs.”

MARK BOWMAN, Santa Rosa

“Thanks for placing the Tang powder and freeze-dried food on the conveyor belt. You still have to remove your boots.”

MAURICE FLIESS, Reston, Virginia

“Congress is in session ... visitor gallery, straight ahead.”

PAUL SCHMIDT, Monte Rio

