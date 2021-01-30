The Last Word: This week’s top picks

“You know, when we get home, he’s going to try to put that mask on the cat.”

BOB CHARBONNIER, Santa Rosa

"They’re the new sticks."

RICH WOLF, Westminster, Maryland

“Check. He found the blue one. What’s next on the scavenger hunt?”

JIM LANCE, Healdsburg

“Just watch, next he'll want some of the vaccine, too.”

JACK BUAMAN, Windsor

“It’s her first litter.”

DALE STOUT, Colorado Springs, Colorado

“Apparently the definition of disposable needs to be a little more specific.”

PAMELA ILLIAN, Petaluma