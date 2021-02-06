Subscribe

The Last Word: This week’s top picks

February 6, 2021, 12:04AM

“Try to work a little faster. Mr. Trump wants us to do a thousand cars a day.”

MARK BOWMAN, Santa Rosa

“You sick of him already?”

JODI ALTON, Santa Rosa

“I get ya. I scraped off Newsom yesterday. The honeymoon’s over.”

GLORIA HADDAD, Santa Rosa

“Buyer's remorse?”

LEO LANE, Petaluma

“So, you think he will be too old for a second term?”

ANDY FRAUENHOFER, Santa Rosa

“Now, can we get back to regular Friday tailgate parties?”

JAN FREIFELD, Santa Rosa

