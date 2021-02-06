The Last Word: This week’s top picks
“Try to work a little faster. Mr. Trump wants us to do a thousand cars a day.”
MARK BOWMAN, Santa Rosa
“You sick of him already?”
JODI ALTON, Santa Rosa
“I get ya. I scraped off Newsom yesterday. The honeymoon’s over.”
GLORIA HADDAD, Santa Rosa
“Buyer's remorse?”
LEO LANE, Petaluma
“So, you think he will be too old for a second term?”
ANDY FRAUENHOFER, Santa Rosa
“Now, can we get back to regular Friday tailgate parties?”
JAN FREIFELD, Santa Rosa
UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy: