The Last Word: This week’s top picks

“Try to work a little faster. Mr. Trump wants us to do a thousand cars a day.”

MARK BOWMAN, Santa Rosa

“You sick of him already?”

JODI ALTON, Santa Rosa

“I get ya. I scraped off Newsom yesterday. The honeymoon’s over.”

GLORIA HADDAD, Santa Rosa

“Buyer's remorse?”

LEO LANE, Petaluma

“So, you think he will be too old for a second term?”

ANDY FRAUENHOFER, Santa Rosa

“Now, can we get back to regular Friday tailgate parties?”

JAN FREIFELD, Santa Rosa