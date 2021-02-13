Subscribe

The Last Word: This week’s top picks

February 13, 2021, 12:04AM

“Sorry, you have to leave. You're not 75.“

KATHRYN RAIMONDI, Santa Rosa

“Well, we just have one more question, what’s your blood type? Democrat or Republican?”

SHERYL NADEAU, Petaluma

“The good news is your condition is treatable. The bad news is we can’t treat you and stay 6 feet away.”

MARK BOWMAN, Santa Rosa

“You’ve been a swell patient, but we need your bed.”

MICHAEL LOMAZOW, Riverside

“To live and die in LA isn’t just a movie title.”

JON YATABE, Bodega Bay

“Since your health insurance has expired, would you have $436,000 on you?”

JACK BAUMAN, Windsor

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Sonoma County Gazette