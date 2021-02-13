The Last Word: This week’s top picks

“Sorry, you have to leave. You're not 75.“

KATHRYN RAIMONDI, Santa Rosa

“Well, we just have one more question, what’s your blood type? Democrat or Republican?”

SHERYL NADEAU, Petaluma

“The good news is your condition is treatable. The bad news is we can’t treat you and stay 6 feet away.”

MARK BOWMAN, Santa Rosa

“You’ve been a swell patient, but we need your bed.”

MICHAEL LOMAZOW, Riverside

“To live and die in LA isn’t just a movie title.”

JON YATABE, Bodega Bay

“Since your health insurance has expired, would you have $436,000 on you?”

JACK BAUMAN, Windsor