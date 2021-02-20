The Last Word: This week’s top picks

“Max, you’ve been watching too many commercials. The vaccination is for me, not you.”

NORINE ANDREASSEN, Sebastopol

“No, we’re not watching the Puppy Bowl again.”

LINDA YATES, Santa Rosa

“OK, OK, enough of this binge watching. Let’s try some binge walking.”

DALE UREVIG, Golden Valley, Minnesota

“OK, Dudley, now I’ll need a contact list of everyone else you’ve licked in the last four days.”

SHAYNA BILLINGS, Santa Rosa

“Thanks for letting me sit in your chair.”

DALE STOUT, Colorado Springs

“Oh, come on, boy. We’ve watched Animal Planet every night this week. Can’t I watch one basketball game?”

SHERYL NADEAU, Petaluma