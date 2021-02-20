Subscribe

The Last Word: This week’s top picks

February 20, 2021, 12:04AM

Max, you’ve been watching too many commercials. The vaccination is for me, not you.”

NORINE ANDREASSEN, Sebastopol

No, we’re not watching the Puppy Bowl again.

LINDA YATES, Santa Rosa

OK, OK, enough of this binge watching. Let’s try some binge walking.

DALE UREVIG, Golden Valley, Minnesota

OK, Dudley, now I’ll need a contact list of everyone else you’ve licked in the last four days.

SHAYNA BILLINGS, Santa Rosa

Thanks for letting me sit in your chair.

DALE STOUT, Colorado Springs

Oh, come on, boy. We’ve watched Animal Planet every night this week. Can’t I watch one basketball game?

SHERYL NADEAU, Petaluma

