The Last Word: This week’s top picks

February 27, 2021, 12:04AM

A college town, Tex-Mex food, the Austin music scene ... my agent must have forgotten this part.”

JAY RABINOVITZ, Santa Rosa

“I guess that’s one way to enforce the stay-at-home rule.”

CLAYTON SMITH, Sonoma

“I wonder how Tom Sawyer would handle this?”

SHERYL NADEAU, Petaluma

And to think we moved here to Honolulu to avoid climate change.”

MARK BOWMAN, Santa Rosa

Ah, c'mon, Ted Cruz lives across the street.”

MAT LAKOTA, Oroville

“Elon, we are moving back to California — now!”

JON YATABE, Bodega Bay

