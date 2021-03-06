Subscribe

The Last Word: This week’s top picks

March 6, 2021, 12:04AM

“I don’t think this qualifies as a ‘full and independent investigation.’ ”

SHAYNA BILLINGS, Santa Rosa

“I won an Emmy, you know.”

BROOKE CLYDE, Santa Rosa

“You’ll be sorry when it's time for your employee evaluation.”

JACK BAUMAN, Windsor

“I don’t hide nursing home data, don’t threaten people, don’t harass young women, don’t resign from a job I’ve been elected to and — oh no, oh no — I don’t swim.”

BOB CHARBONNIER, Santa Rosa

“Can I at least get a kiss goodbye?”

JIM LANCE, Healdsburg

“I am sorry for whatever pain I am about to experience.”

MAURICE FLIESS, Reston, Virginia

