The Last Word: This week’s top picks

“So, why exactly aren’t seat belts an assault on your liberty?”

JIM LANCE, Healdsburg

“Sure, we’ve got fresh water and electricity, but gas is almost four bucks a gallon.”

SHAYNA BILLINGS, Santa Rosa

“I’ll bet you are thinking Neanderthal stuff right now.”

BOB CHARBONNIER, Santa Rosa

“The eyes of California are upon you.”

LEO LANE, Petaluma

“Haven’t you heard? You won’t get a ticket if you’re wearing a mask.”

BARBARA VAUGHAN, Santa Rosa

“You must be on Cruz control.”

DALE STOUT, Colorado Springs