The Last Word: This week’s top picks

March 20, 2021, 12:04AM

“Mom, what button do I push to turn off daylight savings time?”

BOB CHARBONNIER, Santa Rosa

“Hey, Mom, the newsman says I get a $1,400 check. When were you planning on telling me?”

JIM LANCE, Healdsburg

“To be fair, you said I could only watch this show over your dead body, and you were really still for a while.”

JAY RABINOVITZ, Santa Rosa

“Mom, a scam caller wants to speak to you.”

PAUL MITCHELL, Santa Rosa

“Uh-oh. I thought ‘TV-MA’ meant ‘Mom Approved TV,’ but now I’m not so sure.”

MARK BOWMAN, Santa Rosa

“Hey, you may have the day off, but my schedule is totally packed.”

JACK BAUMAN, Windsor

