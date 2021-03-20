The Last Word: This week’s top picks
“Mom, what button do I push to turn off daylight savings time?”
BOB CHARBONNIER, Santa Rosa
“Hey, Mom, the newsman says I get a $1,400 check. When were you planning on telling me?”
JIM LANCE, Healdsburg
“To be fair, you said I could only watch this show over your dead body, and you were really still for a while.”
JAY RABINOVITZ, Santa Rosa
“Mom, a scam caller wants to speak to you.”
PAUL MITCHELL, Santa Rosa
“Uh-oh. I thought ‘TV-MA’ meant ‘Mom Approved TV,’ but now I’m not so sure.”
MARK BOWMAN, Santa Rosa
“Hey, you may have the day off, but my schedule is totally packed.”
JACK BAUMAN, Windsor
UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy: