The Last Word: This week’s top picks
“No more questions. If I have to circle back one more time I’ll fall off the podium.”
DONNA LOGAR, Santa Rosa
“Yes, my one disappointment is I haven’t been satirized by ‘Saturday Night Live.’ ”
KEVIN EISENBERG, Calistoga
“The infrastructure bill includes new Air Force One steps.”
JON YATABE, Bodega Bay
“I’m not really turning pages on my notes, I’m censoring a Dr. Seuss book.”
SHAYNA BILLINGS, Santa Rosa
"It’s pronounced saké — like the drink I’ll need when this briefing is over.”
MAURICE FLIESS, Reston, Virginia
“I could answer that with evasion and ‘alternative facts,’ but I won’t.”
JACK BAUMAN, Windsor
