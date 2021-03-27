The Last Word: This week’s top picks

“No more questions. If I have to circle back one more time I’ll fall off the podium.”

DONNA LOGAR, Santa Rosa

“Yes, my one disappointment is I haven’t been satirized by ‘Saturday Night Live.’ ”

KEVIN EISENBERG, Calistoga

“The infrastructure bill includes new Air Force One steps.”

JON YATABE, Bodega Bay

“I’m not really turning pages on my notes, I’m censoring a Dr. Seuss book.”

SHAYNA BILLINGS, Santa Rosa

"It’s pronounced saké — like the drink I’ll need when this briefing is over.”

MAURICE FLIESS, Reston, Virginia

“I could answer that with evasion and ‘alternative facts,’ but I won’t.”

JACK BAUMAN, Windsor