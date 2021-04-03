The Last Word: This week’s top picks
“I heard a Who!”
ROB HUFFMAN, Santa Rosa
“They better start working on a better vaccine. One strain just ate another strain.”
JODI ALTON, Santa Rosa
“What? Those little buggers are wearing masks!”
CHUCK THAYER, Rohnert Park
“This COVID variant is pretty arrogant. I think it just made a face at me.”
MARK BOWMAN, Santa Rosa
“Are you sure you found this on the Capitol grounds? It’s a kernel of truth.”
SHAYNA BILLINGS, Santa Rosa
“I think I just found some voting rights in Georgia.”
BRIAN NARELLE, Rohnert Park
