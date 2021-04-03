Subscribe

The Last Word: This week’s top picks

April 3, 2021, 12:04AM

“I heard a Who!”

ROB HUFFMAN, Santa Rosa

“They better start working on a better vaccine. One strain just ate another strain.”

JODI ALTON, Santa Rosa

“What? Those little buggers are wearing masks!”

CHUCK THAYER, Rohnert Park

“This COVID variant is pretty arrogant. I think it just made a face at me.”

MARK BOWMAN, Santa Rosa

“Are you sure you found this on the Capitol grounds? It’s a kernel of truth.”

SHAYNA BILLINGS, Santa Rosa

“I think I just found some voting rights in Georgia.”

BRIAN NARELLE, Rohnert Park

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette