The Last Word: This week’s top picks

“There’s a subliminal message in there somewhere.”

JIM LANCE, Healdsburg

“The Beatles were always right.”

PHIL RAMIREZ, Santa Rosa

“If love can survive fires and COVID, you can survive a vasectomy!”

JENNIFER SCHOEN, Sebastopol

“It’s O ver.”

SHERRE PRIOR, Clearlake Oaks

“Finally! For years, I’ve been looking for it in all the wrong places.”

SHAYNA BILLINGS, Santa Rosa

“What the world needs now ...”

JODI ALTON, Santa Rosa

“But you don’t have to write it in stone, just say it.”

LEO LANE, Petaluma