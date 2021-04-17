The Last Word: This week’s top picks
“I always leave the fine print for my lawyers to read.”
BOB GMELIN, Sonoma
“I know I can find Waldo in there somewhere.”
TERRY McBROOM, Petaluma
“I’d like to buy a vowel.”
STEVE MONTEROSSO, Glen Ellen
“It’s a bit fuzzy, Doc. Hieroglyphics right?”
DARLENE FLINT, Graton
“I’m reading the chart, but I have to say the plot is thin and the character development is lacking.”
MARK BOWMAN, Santa Rosa
“I can only read the eye chart if I take off my mask.”
NEAL PARKER, Cloverdale
