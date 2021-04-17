Subscribe

The Last Word: This week’s top picks

April 17, 2021, 12:04AM

“I always leave the fine print for my lawyers to read.”

BOB GMELIN, Sonoma

“I know I can find Waldo in there somewhere.”

TERRY McBROOM, Petaluma

“I’d like to buy a vowel.”

STEVE MONTEROSSO, Glen Ellen

“It’s a bit fuzzy, Doc. Hieroglyphics right?”

DARLENE FLINT, Graton

“I’m reading the chart, but I have to say the plot is thin and the character development is lacking.”

MARK BOWMAN, Santa Rosa

“I can only read the eye chart if I take off my mask.”

NEAL PARKER, Cloverdale

