The Last Word: This week’s top picks
“It’s a hybrid program. No classrooms yet, we just drive around with a 5G network connection.”
SHAYNA BILLINGS, Santa Rosa
“It’s called a school bus. They were popular back in 2019.”
VINNY MARTIN, Santa Rosa
“Nope, that’s the whole thing. With all the renaming silliness, we decided to just go with ‘School.’ ”
BROOKE CLYDE, Santa Rosa
“I promise I won't zoom.”
MAURICE FLIESS, Reston, Virginia
“I thought you were being home-schooled.”
JIM KIRK, Santa Rosa
“OK, fine. We won’t sing “ ‘Wheels on the Bus.’ ”
JIM LANCE, Healdsburg
