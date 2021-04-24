Subscribe

The Last Word: This week’s top picks

April 24, 2021, 12:06AM

“It’s a hybrid program. No classrooms yet, we just drive around with a 5G network connection.”

SHAYNA BILLINGS, Santa Rosa

“It’s called a school bus. They were popular back in 2019.”

VINNY MARTIN, Santa Rosa

“Nope, that’s the whole thing. With all the renaming silliness, we decided to just go with ‘School.’ ”

BROOKE CLYDE, Santa Rosa

“I promise I won't zoom.”

MAURICE FLIESS, Reston, Virginia

“I thought you were being home-schooled.”

JIM KIRK, Santa Rosa

“OK, fine. We won’t sing “ ‘Wheels on the Bus.’ ”

JIM LANCE, Healdsburg

