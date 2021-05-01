Subscribe

The Last Word: This week’s top picks

May 1, 2021, 12:04AM

“Bicker, bicker, bicker. You two sure you aren’t married?”

DIXIE McMASTERS, Healdsburg

“What if I just drop this?”

ANNEMARIE WYLLIE, Santa Rosa

“What I would give to be deaf, too.”

BARBARA ST. LOUIS, Guerneville

“I have a sword in my left hand, and I’m getting really tempted to use it.”

MARK BOWMAN, Santa Rosa

“Judge Judy wouldn’t put up with this.”️

LARRY SCHARF, Santa Rosa

“When they leave, my scales need a deep cleaning.”

JON YATABE, Bodega Bay

