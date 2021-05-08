The Last Word: This week’s top picks

“Steph Curry beyond the arc is scarier.”

MAURICE FLIESS, Reston, Virginia

“Now, he would be a ‘slam dunk’ president.”

JACK BAUMAN, Windsor

“I’m tired of political shows. Mind if I switch to basketball?”

RICH WOLF, Westminster, Maryland

“On the court, he’s one of the greatest ever, but on Twitter, clearly a rookie.”

MARK BOWMAN, Santa Rosa

“I guess I won’t change the channel after all.”

PHIL RAMIREZ, Healdsburg

.“Does that sound like Charlie Brown’s teacher to you, and can I change the channel?”

KEVIN FEENAN, Windsor