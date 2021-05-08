The Last Word: This week’s top picks
“Steph Curry beyond the arc is scarier.”
MAURICE FLIESS, Reston, Virginia
“Now, he would be a ‘slam dunk’ president.”
JACK BAUMAN, Windsor
“I’m tired of political shows. Mind if I switch to basketball?”
RICH WOLF, Westminster, Maryland
“On the court, he’s one of the greatest ever, but on Twitter, clearly a rookie.”
MARK BOWMAN, Santa Rosa
“I guess I won’t change the channel after all.”
PHIL RAMIREZ, Healdsburg
.“Does that sound like Charlie Brown’s teacher to you, and can I change the channel?”
KEVIN FEENAN, Windsor
