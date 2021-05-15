The Last Word: This week’s top picks

“No child of mine is going inside wearing something like that.”

DONNA LOGAR, Santa Rosa

“Trust me, son. You've got immunity.“

JIM LANCE, Healdsburg

“Take your best shot, Sonny. The humans are gaining ground, and our days are numbered.”

JODI ALTON, Santa Rosa

“Don’t worry little mutant. You’ll get your chance.”

ELFI FLIESS, Reston, Virginia

“You’re gonna have to take off the mask and show some ID if you want me to believe you’ve turned COVID-21.”

JAY RABINOVITZ, Santa Rosa

“Baby, look at those juicy anti-vaxxers.”

JON YATABE, Bodega Bay