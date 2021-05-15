Subscribe

The Last Word: This week’s top picks

May 15, 2021, 12:04AM

“No child of mine is going inside wearing something like that.”

DONNA LOGAR, Santa Rosa

“Trust me, son. You've got immunity.“

JIM LANCE, Healdsburg

“Take your best shot, Sonny. The humans are gaining ground, and our days are numbered.”

JODI ALTON, Santa Rosa

“Don’t worry little mutant. You’ll get your chance.”

ELFI FLIESS, Reston, Virginia

“You’re gonna have to take off the mask and show some ID if you want me to believe you’ve turned COVID-21.”

JAY RABINOVITZ, Santa Rosa

“Baby, look at those juicy anti-vaxxers.”

JON YATABE, Bodega Bay

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette