Subscribe

The Last Word: This week’s top picks

May 22, 2021, 12:04AM

“I don’t drive it anymore. I just use it to store my gas portfolio.”

BRIAN NARELLE, Rohnert Park

“Oh, I’m not selling it. The sign keeps the activists at bay.”

BROOKE CLYDE, Santa Rosa

“This is the real mid-life crisis.”

DAVE MATTA, Pittsburgh

“I’m looking for something with a little better gas mileage or electric for climate change. Hey, you got a cigarette?”

KEVIN FEENAN, Windsor

“With gas still over $4 a gallon, I can no longer support my mid-life crisis.”

DAN POST, Santa Rosa

“I’ll siphon it out if I get a buyer.”

LEO LANE, Petaluma

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette