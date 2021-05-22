The Last Word: This week’s top picks

“I don’t drive it anymore. I just use it to store my gas portfolio.”

BRIAN NARELLE, Rohnert Park

“Oh, I’m not selling it. The sign keeps the activists at bay.”

BROOKE CLYDE, Santa Rosa

“This is the real mid-life crisis.”

DAVE MATTA, Pittsburgh

“I’m looking for something with a little better gas mileage or electric for climate change. Hey, you got a cigarette?”

KEVIN FEENAN, Windsor

“With gas still over $4 a gallon, I can no longer support my mid-life crisis.”

DAN POST, Santa Rosa

“I’ll siphon it out if I get a buyer.”

LEO LANE, Petaluma