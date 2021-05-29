The Last Word: This week’s top picks

“Maybe you’d feel more comfortable in our drive-thru?”

JACK BAUMAN, Windsor

“Table or booth? Pfizer or Moderna?”

ROB HUFFMAN, Fredericksburg, Virginia

“I know we don’t have to wear them anymore, but it’s stuck to my face.”

NORMA SMITH-DAVIS, Santa Rosa

“Follow me to your separate and socially distanced tables.”

JIM LANCE, Healdsburg

“Do you want the socially irresponsible section, or would you rather eat in your car?”

THERESA HAIRE, Petaluma

“No, that’s not the governor, he’s at the French Laundry.“

JON YATABE, Bodega Bay