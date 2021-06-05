The Last Word: This week’s top picks

"Where's the beef?"

RICH WOLF, Westminster, Maryland

“Dad, I think you accidentally grilled the daschund.”

MAXINE CARLIN, St. Helena

“If you and Mom think you can put one over on the sophisticated palate of a 6-year old with plant-based hot dogs, you have another temper tantrum coming!”

BOB CANNING, Petaluma

“Can I trade up for a cheeseburger?”

JACK BAUMAN, Windsor

“Yuck, this is the wurst!”

MAURICE FLIESS, Reston, Virginia

“Dad, didn’t you say you wouldn’t get the COVID vaccine ’cause you don’t know what’s in it? So, tell me, just what’s in this hot dog?”

ANITA CARRILLO, Santa Rosa