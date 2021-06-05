Subscribe

The Last Word: This week’s top picks

June 5, 2021, 12:04AM

"Where's the beef?"

RICH WOLF, Westminster, Maryland

“Dad, I think you accidentally grilled the daschund.”

MAXINE CARLIN, St. Helena

“If you and Mom think you can put one over on the sophisticated palate of a 6-year old with plant-based hot dogs, you have another temper tantrum coming!”

BOB CANNING, Petaluma

“Can I trade up for a cheeseburger?”

JACK BAUMAN, Windsor

“Yuck, this is the wurst!”

MAURICE FLIESS, Reston, Virginia

“Dad, didn’t you say you wouldn’t get the COVID vaccine ’cause you don’t know what’s in it? So, tell me, just what’s in this hot dog?”

ANITA CARRILLO, Santa Rosa

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette