The Last Word: This week’s top picks

June 12, 2021, 12:00AM

“Don’t listen to him, officer. He’s drunk.”

RAYMOND SKIPP, Round Rock, Texas

“We thought it was OK to roll through the stop sign since it is called a ‘California Stop.’ ”

TED CROWELL, Healdsburg

“Full disclosure: Harold’s packing a Swiss Army knife.”

JIM LANCE, Healdsburg

“See if they offer an AARP discount, Harvey.”

MARK BOWMAN, Santa Rosa

“Apparently you were wrong to ignore that speed trap warning on Google Maps.”

DAVE MATTA, Pittsburgh

“Officer, he doesn’t have his license, but I have mine. Will that do?”

JAN FREIFELD, Santa Rosa

