The Last Word: This week’s top picks

June 19, 2021, 12:04AM

“Welcome to California. You can keep your gold and jewelry, but hand over any water you might be carrying.”

MARK BOWMAN, Santa Rosa

“Of course I have a concealed carry permit.”

LEO LANE, Petaluma

“I’m just hitchhiking. Am I doing it wrong?”

DAVE MATTA, Pittsburgh

“Takin’ these folks to vote, are you? Well, pardner, we have laws against that sorta thing here. You just turn your coach around and move to California.”

LAURA GOODE, Santa Rosa

“Give me all your canteens, now!”

MAURICE FLIESS, Reston, Virginia

“TSA. I'm gonna need to search all your luggage and passengers.”

JACK BAUMAN, Windsor

