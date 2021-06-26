Subscribe

The Last Word: This week’s top picks

June 26, 2021, 12:04AM

“There’s this place called the ‘outside world,’ and I think that it’s about time you saw it.”

DEAN BRIGGS, Santa Rosa

“I told you, Sonny, the other guy did win, so turn it off. It is over!”

STEPHANIE MOORE, Santa Rosa

“A mind is a terrible thing to waste.”

AUDREY AUERBACH, Petaluma

“You watch too much TV at school already.”

KEVIN PARSONS, Forestville

“That’s enough TV, young man. Alexa just told me you haven’t done your homework yet.”

SHERYL NADEAU, Petaluma

“How many times do I have to tell you? ‘Orange is the New Black’ is not about learning your colors.”

DIXIE McMASTERS, Healdsburg

