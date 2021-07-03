Subscribe

The Last Word: This week’s top picks

July 3, 2021, 12:04AM

“Pardon, ma’am, but I need to see some ID.”

JON YATABE, Bodega bay

"Here I am, Republicans, ready for your next scornful remarks.“

JACK BAUMAN, Windsor

“True fact. El Paso literally means ‘the passage’ to the north. Ironic, right?”

JIM LANCE, Healdsburg

“And this is the prototype we plan to build around Mar-a-Lago.”

SHERYL NADEAU, Petaluma

“If you build it, they won’t come.”

RICH WOLF, Westminster, Maryland

“We can paint it green like Fenway Park, or plant ivy and it’ll feel like we’re at Wrigley Field.”

JAY RABINOVITZ, Santa Rosa

