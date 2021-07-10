The Last Word: This week’s top picks

“Mind if I chum the waters a little?”

JACK BAUMAN, Windsor

“But you said we were practicing ‘catch and release.’ ”

ED BARICH, Santa Rosa

“We’re going to need a bigger boat.”

DAVE MATTA, Pittsburgh

“I’m releasing the ones that won’t put themselves on a hook — you know, the conscientious objectors.”

MARK BOWMAN, Santa Rosa

“OK, Dad, now can we go home?”

NATHANIEL ROBERTS, Petaluma

“Between overfishing and climate change, they need all the help they can get.”

NATHAN VERBISCAR-BROWN, Santa Rosa