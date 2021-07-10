Subscribe

The Last Word: This week’s top picks

July 10, 2021, 12:04AM

“Mind if I chum the waters a little?”

JACK BAUMAN, Windsor

“But you said we were practicing ‘catch and release.’ ”

ED BARICH, Santa Rosa

“We’re going to need a bigger boat.”

DAVE MATTA, Pittsburgh

“I’m releasing the ones that won’t put themselves on a hook — you know, the conscientious objectors.”

MARK BOWMAN, Santa Rosa

“OK, Dad, now can we go home?”

NATHANIEL ROBERTS, Petaluma

“Between overfishing and climate change, they need all the help they can get.”

NATHAN VERBISCAR-BROWN, Santa Rosa

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette