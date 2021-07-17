The Last Word: This week’s top picks

“Let me make this perfectly clear. I don’t work Friday, Saturday or Sunday and never before 10 a.m. or after 4 p.m. I need a one-hour lunch and my dog to keep me centered. What can you offer?”

DARLENE FLINT, Graton

“At my last job I gained prominence as a union agitator.”

JACK BAUMAN, Windsor

“Yeah, those hours don’t work for me. I do a lot of skateboarding.”

BROOKE CLYDE, Santa Rosa

“You’ll love my outfits when I’m working from home.”

DALE R. STEFFY, Rohnert Park

“Management just doesn’t understand my COVID-phobia.”

KEVIN PARSONS, Forestville

“Before we get started I'll need to review the office romance policy.”

JIM LANCE, Healdsburg