The Last Word: This week’s top picks
“Let me make this perfectly clear. I don’t work Friday, Saturday or Sunday and never before 10 a.m. or after 4 p.m. I need a one-hour lunch and my dog to keep me centered. What can you offer?”
DARLENE FLINT, Graton
“At my last job I gained prominence as a union agitator.”
JACK BAUMAN, Windsor
“Yeah, those hours don’t work for me. I do a lot of skateboarding.”
BROOKE CLYDE, Santa Rosa
“You’ll love my outfits when I’m working from home.”
DALE R. STEFFY, Rohnert Park
“Management just doesn’t understand my COVID-phobia.”
KEVIN PARSONS, Forestville
“Before we get started I'll need to review the office romance policy.”
JIM LANCE, Healdsburg
