The Last Word: This week’s top picks

“I want the hard stuff, and make it a triple.”

LEO LANE, Petaluma

“How do you expect me to maintain my wokeness without gluten-free, dairy-free, sugar-free options?“

NANCI ADAMS, Santa Rosa

“Lick fast, kids. Global warming is real.“

BOB CANNING, Petaluma

“If global warming is so real, why do I still get brain freeze?”

JIM LANCE, Healdsburg

“If you wanna create good humor in today’s world, it’s gonna take a huge amount of ice cream.”

MARK BOWMAN, Santa Rosa

“But Biden said ice cream was infrastructure!”

NATHAN VERBISCAR-BROWN, Santa Rosa