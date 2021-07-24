The Last Word: This week’s top picks
“I want the hard stuff, and make it a triple.”
LEO LANE, Petaluma
“How do you expect me to maintain my wokeness without gluten-free, dairy-free, sugar-free options?“
NANCI ADAMS, Santa Rosa
“Lick fast, kids. Global warming is real.“
BOB CANNING, Petaluma
“If global warming is so real, why do I still get brain freeze?”
JIM LANCE, Healdsburg
“If you wanna create good humor in today’s world, it’s gonna take a huge amount of ice cream.”
MARK BOWMAN, Santa Rosa
“But Biden said ice cream was infrastructure!”
NATHAN VERBISCAR-BROWN, Santa Rosa
