The Last Word: This week’s top picks

July 31, 2021, 12:06AM

“Can you take me to the hospital to get tested?”

KEVIN FEENAN, Windsor

“I don't think this relationship is going to outlast the pandemic.”

DONNA LOGAR, Santa Rosa

“Sorry, can’t wear a mask. I just got my lips plumped.”

NANDINA KOONTZ, Santa Rosa

“Wearing masks and being vaccinated are overrated — until you catch it.”

ANDY FRAUENHOFER, Santa Rosa

“I’m not Siri, I’m Shirley. And I’m paying for this ride, so turn right at the light.”

SHAYNA BILLINGS, Santa Rosa

“You regret not buying the plexiglass divider, don’t you?”

JIM LANCE, Healdsburg

