The Last Word: This week’s top picks

“She’s going to be thrilled when she sees your mug in the background.”

JIM LANCE, Healdsburg

“Everybody wants to be a celebrity now-a-days.”

JACK BAUMAN, Windsor

“Photo bomb!”

KEVIN FEENAN, Windsor

“I told you you’d be happy if you got new glasses.”

PAMELA ILLIAN, Petaluma

“Yes, Howard, you noticed that we are both snappy dressers as our shoes and handbags match.“

MARIAN ALLADIO, Monte Rio

“She’s not your type, Harold. She’s mobile.”

DAVE MATTA, Pittsburgh

“That’s her third trip to the podium. How many more to come?”

JACK RANNELLS, Calistoga