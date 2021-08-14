The Last Word: This week’s top picks

“Is this that ‘bridge to nowhere’ we read about?”

JACK BAUMAN, Windsor

“Bummer. This is all the bipartisan infrastructure deal got for us.”

JANET COLLINS, Cloverdale

“I’m not driving over a bridge designed by McDonald’s.”

JIM RIEDY, Santa Rosa

“The drive-up window must be on the other side.”

MARIAN ALLADIO, Mont Rio

“Are we really going to California? On purpose?”

BROOKE CLYDE, Santa Rosa

“If we make it to the other side we’re buying a lottery ticket.”

PAMELA ILLIAN, Petaluma