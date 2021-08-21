The Last Word: This week’s top picks

“Your left and right extremities are pulling you apart, which in time will be fatal.”

DONNA LOGAR, Santa Rosa

“Don’t look so scared. It’s not like I’m going to inject you with bleach.”

JIM LANCE, Healdsburg

“Look, Sam, you are in bad shape. You have all the signs of being a superspreader.”

REBECCA BIRCH, Petaluma

“I’m so sorry, you have a bad case of AOC — Acute Overspending Condition.”

LEO LANE, Petaluma

“Look on the bright side. Rome didn’t burn down in a day.”

JACK BAUMAN, Windsor

“Well, Jefferson, it looks like you have the southern strain.“

RICH WOLF, Westminster, Maryland