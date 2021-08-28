The Last Word: This week’s top picks

“Be careful, Sir! That squirrel could be a spy.”

RENE FOPPE, Petaluma

“I’m sorry, Mr. President, but you cannot hide the nuclear football in last year’s Christmas tree.”

SHAYNA BILLINGS, Santa Rosa

“Mr. President, just because Ghani fled his country doesn’t mean you should too.”

MARK BOWMAN, Santa Rosa

“Mr. President, you can’t evacuate!"

MAURICE FLIESS, Reston, Virginia

“Repeat, Spanky has been located. He’s looking for someone to blame.”

BROOKE CLYDE, Santa Rosa

“Wait a minute, Joe. That’s not how hedge funds work.”

RAYMOND SKIPP, Round Rock, Texas