The Last Word: This week’s top picks

September 4, 2021, 12:04AM

“Can this mean that I'm expelled now?”

JACK BAUMAN, Windsor

“I was going to complete the equation, but my social justice teacher said that the whiteboard was too fragile.”

BRUCE ENOS, Santa Rosa

“Since you taught us about gravity, I’m protecting my head in case COVID should land on it.”

SHERYL NADEAU, Petaluma

“I read on Facebook that wearing a mask like this prevents the spread of head lice.”

GLENN CAESAR, Santa Rosa

“We’re safe. I had a double dose of ivermectin today.”

JIM LANCE, Healdsburg

“Teacher, I’m sorry I don’t know the answer. This mask is affecting my thought processes.”

DIXIE McMASTERS, Healdsburg

