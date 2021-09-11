Subscribe

The Last Word: This week’s top picks

September 11, 2021, 12:06AM

“That’s the way it is. God help us.”

MAURICE FLIESS, Reston, Virginia

“Scientists are optimistic that the pandemic will end just as soon as we get through the remainder of the 24-letter Greek alphabet.”

MARK BOWMAN, Santa Rosa

“Coming up next: The truth about men who claim they are playing golf.”

MARIAN ALLADIO, Monte Rio

“Next up, is your spouse living a double life?”

BROOKE CLYDE, Santa Rosa

“Maybe you should have bought the 60-inch screen. It’s very cramped in here.“

JACK BAUMAN, Windsor

“Bulletin: We have some good news today!”

JOEL CROCKETT, The Sea Ranch

