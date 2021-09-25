Subscribe

The Last Word: This week’s top picks

September 25, 2021, 12:04AM

“Where’s Arnold when I need him?”

RICH WOLF, Westminster, Maryland

“No worries, folks! Can anyone on board work a stick shift?”

LARRY SCHARF, Santa Rosa

“Did I miss a turn somewhere?”

KEVIN PARSONS, Forestville

“This is your governor speaking. Please buckle up. We’re beginning to make our descent.”

JIM LANCE, Healdsburg

“Stop the bus! I’m getting off.”

MARY WOLFE, Santa Rosa

“Well, it looks like the ‘Highway to Heaven’ had a bit more gravity than I thought.”

SHERYL NADEAU, Petaluma

