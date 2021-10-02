Subscribe

The Last Word: This week’s top picks

October 2, 2021, 12:04AM

“Let’s tell him a dog ate our homework. I’m sure he’s never heard that before.”

JIM RIEDY, Santa Rosa

“If I tell them I was with you, will your cover for me?”

MARIAN ALLADIO, Monte Rio

“Oh, him? Cool dude. We are on a first-name basis.”

MARIO ALIOTO, Sonoma

“Just let me do the talking. I’m in there every couple of days!”

ELFI FLIESS, Reston, Virginia

“Don’t worry, she’ll never recognize us with our masks on.”

SANDY MEADOWS, Santa Rosa

“Let her do the talking, then plead insanity.”

ANDY FRAUENHOFER, Santa Rosa

