The Last Word: This week’s top picks
“Hey! I just spent six hours blowing those leaves over to your yard. Knock it off!”
BILL THOMPSON, Petaluma
“I love fall — raking, mulching, evacuating.”
JON YATABE, Bodega Bay
“I suppose you think those leaves came from my tree?”
MARIAN ALLADIO, Monte Rio
“Can I borrow your blower when your done? That way I can blow them back on your yard.”
KEVIN FEENAN, Windsor
“Don’t they make rakes anymore?”
PHIL RAMIREZ, Santa Rosa
“Good news! My wife and I decided not to charge you for the shade you received all summer.”
MARK BOWMAN, Santa Rosa
