Subscribe

The Last Word: This week’s top picks

October 9, 2021, 12:00AM

“Hey! I just spent six hours blowing those leaves over to your yard. Knock it off!”

BILL THOMPSON, Petaluma

“I love fall — raking, mulching, evacuating.”

JON YATABE, Bodega Bay

“I suppose you think those leaves came from my tree?”

MARIAN ALLADIO, Monte Rio

“Can I borrow your blower when your done? That way I can blow them back on your yard.”

KEVIN FEENAN, Windsor

“Don’t they make rakes anymore?”

PHIL RAMIREZ, Santa Rosa

“Good news! My wife and I decided not to charge you for the shade you received all summer.”

MARK BOWMAN, Santa Rosa

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette