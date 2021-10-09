The Last Word: This week’s top picks

“Hey! I just spent six hours blowing those leaves over to your yard. Knock it off!”

BILL THOMPSON, Petaluma

“I love fall — raking, mulching, evacuating.”

JON YATABE, Bodega Bay

“I suppose you think those leaves came from my tree?”

MARIAN ALLADIO, Monte Rio

“Can I borrow your blower when your done? That way I can blow them back on your yard.”

KEVIN FEENAN, Windsor

“Don’t they make rakes anymore?”

PHIL RAMIREZ, Santa Rosa

“Good news! My wife and I decided not to charge you for the shade you received all summer.”

MARK BOWMAN, Santa Rosa