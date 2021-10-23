Subscribe

The Last Word: This week’s top picks

October 23, 2021, 12:04AM

“I’m going as a pandemic mom, and this is our uniform.”

JANE BRAYNARD BARR, Santa Rosa

“You know you’ll be searching for this costume next year.”

JIM LANCE, Healdsburg

“The scariest part is we are not wearing masks!”

KEVIN PARSONS, Forestville

“Who needs a costume when you look like this?”

JENNIFER YOUNG, Santa Rosa

“Instead of saying ‘Boo,’ all I have to do is cough to scare everyone.”

RENE FOPPE, Petaluma

“I going as my mom in her Zoom clothes.”

JANICE STITES, Sonoma

