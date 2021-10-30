The Last Word: This week’s top picks

“I get it. I had the same reaction on the coffee aisle.”

MARK BOWMAN, Santa Rosa

“A box from Amazon makes a great fort.”

SUSAN SEIDEL, Sonoma

“Until this is fixed, I don’t even want Biden’s 12 weeks of paid leave.”

BROOKE CLYDE, Santa Rosa

“I know exactly where the toys are, Bubba. On a big boat that’s stuck out in the ocean somewhere.”

DARLENE FLINT, Graton

“I warned you about what might happen if you didn’t behave.”

DIXIE McMASTERS, Healdsburg

“You think this is bad, wait until we go down the toilet paper aisle.”

JOHN GIANFERMI, Santa Rosa