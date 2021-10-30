Subscribe

The Last Word: This week’s top picks

October 30, 2021, 12:04AM

“I get it. I had the same reaction on the coffee aisle.”

MARK BOWMAN, Santa Rosa

“A box from Amazon makes a great fort.”

SUSAN SEIDEL, Sonoma

“Until this is fixed, I don’t even want Biden’s 12 weeks of paid leave.”

BROOKE CLYDE, Santa Rosa

“I know exactly where the toys are, Bubba. On a big boat that’s stuck out in the ocean somewhere.”

DARLENE FLINT, Graton

“I warned you about what might happen if you didn’t behave.”

DIXIE McMASTERS, Healdsburg

“You think this is bad, wait until we go down the toilet paper aisle.”

JOHN GIANFERMI, Santa Rosa

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette