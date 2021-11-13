Subscribe

The Last Word: This week’s top picks

November 13, 2021, 12:04AM

“We are starting our descent. Flight attendants please separate all combatants and send them to their designated seats.”

BOB HILL, Santa Rosa

“Tower, we’re experiencing violent turbulence inside the plane.”

JACK BAUMAN, Windsor

“Ladies and gentlemen, you are now free to spread misinformation and coronavirus.”

KAREN GASTALDO, Santa Rosa

“We are making an emergency landing due to a brawl between passengers Joe Manchin and Bernie Sanders.”

PAUL EKLOF, Petaluma

“I finally figured out why we have been flying in circles — the ‘right wing’ is missing.”

LEO LANE, Petaluma

“I heard Macron gave Biden a toy submarine.”

ANDY FRAUENHOFER, Santa Rosa

