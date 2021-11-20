Subscribe

The Last Word: This week’s top picks

November 20, 2021, 12:04AM

“These prices make gas look like a great deal!”

KEVIN FEENAN, Windsor

“Do you know if that milk comes from happy cows?”

JODI ALTON, Santa Rosa

“I’m going to have to call my credit card company and ask them to raise my credit limit.”

TERRY McBROOM, Petaluma

“Can I get a discount? I’m lactose impoverished.”

JIM LANCE, Healdsburg

“Well, the sign said, ‘buy one, get one free.’ I only want to buy the free one.”

SHERYL NADEAU, Petaluma

“You still doing the government cheese thing?”

BROOKE CLYDE, Santa Rosa

