The Last Word: This week’s top picks

“Don’t pay attention to what anyone says about my comments at the School Board meeting last night.”

DONNA LOGAR, Santa Rosa

“Remember, you can’t just mute the teacher.”

BROOKE CLYDE, Santa Rosa

“Remember, don’t boss your teacher. That’s my job.”

MAURICE FLIESS, Reston, Virginia

“Please tell your teacher to ease up on your homework. I don’t have time to do all of it.”

JIM RIEDY, Santa Rosa

“Good luck on your first day, and don’t let anybody breathe on you.”

JACK BAUMAN, Windsor

“Write when you find work!”

KEVIN FEENAN, Windsor