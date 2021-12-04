The Last Word: This week’s top picks

“How much extra to get this package delivered to the correct address, in one piece and before the end of the year?”

MARK BOWMAN, Santa Rosa

“If I register my package, do I have to chose Republican or Democrat?”

SHERYL NADEAU, Petaluma

“Can you predate it so I don't get blamed for forgetting?”

KEVIN PARSONS, Forestville

“Listen, make sure this doesn’t get stuck on some darn dock in Long Beach.”

NORMA SMITH DAVIS, Santa Rosa

“Will it get there by Christmas 2022?”

RAYMOND SKIPP, Round Rock, Texas

“After last year’s slow down, I’m sending my Easter gifts early.”

JON YATABE, Bodega Bay