The Last Word: This week’s top picks

“I’m sorry, Santa, but you need to show proof of vaccination or a recent COVID test in order to be flying.”

RENE FOPPE, Petaluma

“It isn’t a ticket, the president needs your help with the supply chain disaster.”

LEO LANE, Petaluma

“Sorry, Santa, you are driving without headlights on. Where’s Rudolph?”

SUSAN SEIDEL, Sonoma

“Is that eggnog I smell, Santa?”

JOHN F. SHEA, Santa Rosa

“Hate to say it, Santa, but you forgot to donate to the Police Officers’ Benevolent Association this year.”

JACK BAUMAN, Windsor

“Shame on you, at your age and in a sleigh! Sideshows are for young fools in souped-up cars.”

BOB CANNING, Petaluma