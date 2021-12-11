Subscribe

The Last Word: This week’s top picks

December 11, 2021, 12:03AM

“I’m sorry, Santa, but you need to show proof of vaccination or a recent COVID test in order to be flying.”

RENE FOPPE, Petaluma

“It isn’t a ticket, the president needs your help with the supply chain disaster.”

LEO LANE, Petaluma

“Sorry, Santa, you are driving without headlights on. Where’s Rudolph?”

SUSAN SEIDEL, Sonoma

“Is that eggnog I smell, Santa?”

JOHN F. SHEA, Santa Rosa

“Hate to say it, Santa, but you forgot to donate to the Police Officers’ Benevolent Association this year.”

JACK BAUMAN, Windsor

“Shame on you, at your age and in a sleigh! Sideshows are for young fools in souped-up cars.”

BOB CANNING, Petaluma

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette