The Last Word: This week’s top picks

“Dear Santa, how would you like to trade jobs for a year?”

SHERYL NADEAU, Petaluma

“Four more years.”

LEO LANE, Petaluma

“Nix the whole Build Back Better thing. Just get me something nice from Bed Bath and Beyond.”

JIM LANCE, Healdsburg

“Santa, please put coal in Senator Manchin’s stocking.”

JON YATABE, Bodega Bay

“I’d like the North Pole. You can have Washington, D.C.”

MAURICE FLIESS, Reston, Virginia

“Sorry we haven’t stopped global warming yet. But if the North Pole melts completely, we’ll give you an aircraft carrier to live on.”

MARK BOWMAN, Santa Rosa