The Last Word: This week’s top picks

“All I see in this box is a list of chores to do while I’m off from school.”

JOHN GIANFERMI, Santa Rosa

“Oh no, even Santa is facing supply chain vulnerability.”

CYNTHIA PARKHILL, Santa Rosa

“No, I do not like to play with the boxes as much as the toys. Where are the toys?”

JOHN F. SHEA, Santa Rosa

“Why is a there a congressional subpoena in here?”

JACK BAUMAN, Windsor

“So that’s why you wanted me to trade my three little boxes for the big box in the middle.”

RICH MELLOTT, Clearlake

“Hey, these are all back order notices.”

JOHN McKENZIE, Ukiah